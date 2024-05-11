Ukrainian military tested multifunctional ground drones — photo
Ukrainian military tested multifunctional ground drones — photo

The Ukrainian military has tested multifunctional ground drones. They were named ‘Makhno’.

What is known about the testing of ground drones

The 108th Brigade of the Territorial Defense Forces tested ground drones. The tests were successful. In the near future, the ground drones will be tested in combat, the statement said.

The Armed Forces conducted tests of multifunctional ground drones

What is known about ground drones

Today, there are six modifications of ground drones: mining, demining, logistics (for the delivery of food, water, ammunition, wood, etc.), evacuation and assault drones.

The Armed Forces conducted tests of multifunctional ground drones

All our drones have the same name — Makhno. In honour of the legendary Nestor Makhno, who, together with his comrades, fought the Bolsheviks in these parts. We owe the development of the drones to a grassroots initiative. The design, welding, electronics and the necessary programming were all done by our soldiers, said the officer with the combat nickname “Discus”.

He believes that in today's combat environment, these devices are of great importance, as they help to protect the lives of servicemen and at the same time successfully complete combat missions.

The Armed Forces conducted tests of multifunctional ground drones

