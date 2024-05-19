Ukrainian military testing new type of drone — video

What is known about the new type of UAV in service with the Ukrainian army

The testing of a new type of drone was reported by ‘Madyar’ Brovdi, commander of the 414th separate battalion of the AFU Marine Corps strike drones, known as ‘Birds of Madyar’.

In the released video, it is noted that the drone was created by volunteers and handed over to the ‘Birds of Madyar’ unit for testing.

Currently, as the authors of the material note, there is no specific information about the characteristics of this UAV.

However, the very name of the drone — ‘Dronomatka’, allows you to imagine what kind of system it will be.

We are talking about a large and powerful drone that is a carrier for lighter strike drones. It is already possible to increase the flight range, but the range itself is useless if communication is not ensured. This means that the second obvious task that the ‘womb’ must fulfil is relaying signals, analysts emphasise. Share

What is known about the new threat from the Ukrainian army to Russian aviation in the Black Sea waters

Lostarmour, a group of Russian OSINT analysts, released online a photo of a Ukrainian crewless boat that was used as an air defence analogue thanks to the placement of a R-73 air-to-air missile on board.

Unmanned boat of the Armed Forces

It is noted that the use of unmanned missile boats by the Ukrainian military began to be discussed for the first time after the publication of a video where a Russian helicopter fires at one of these unmanned boats.

The Ukrainian boat launched a missile at the Mi-8 helicopter, but it did not hit.