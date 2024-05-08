Oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyy was informed of the suspicion of organizing the contract killing of the director of one of the law firms.

What is known about Kolomoiskyy's new suspicion

According to the investigation, Kolomoiskyi ordered the murder of the director of one of the legal companies, who refused to cooperate in the illegal arrangement.

Acting out of personal revenge, the oligarch recruited members of a gang that "specialised" in committing serious and particularly serious crimes, including physical violence against competitors.

Four men attacked a lawyer in the centre of Feodosia and wounded him with a knife. Medics saved the victim, and law enforcement officers arrested the perpetrators of the contract killing.

Now, the police have established irrefutable evidence confirming the customer's identity. On May 8, Kolomoiskyy was served with suspicion. The businessman is already in custody for another case.

What is known about Kolomoiskyi's previous cases

Previously, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Bureau of Economic Security and the Prosecutor General's Office charged Kolomoiskyi with suspicion under Articles 190 and 209 of the Criminal Code: fraud and legalization (laundering) of property obtained by crime.

Subsequently, Kolomoisky received 2 more suspicions: about withdrawing a total of UAH 15 billion from Privatbank.

The Shevchenkivkyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Kolomoisky: 60 days of detention with the possibility of making a bail of almost 510 million hryvnias.

Subsequently, the amount of the pledge was increased to UAH 3.89 billion.