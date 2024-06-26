Ukraine is ready to do everything possible to complete the process of acquiring full membership in the EU. The Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmygal, said this during his speech at the first intergovernmental conference on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's EU membership in Luxembourg.
He noted, "On the way to membership, we still have a lot of work to do."
Shmyhal expressed his belief that the European partners will positively perceive Ukraine's official negotiating position, which will be presented today.
Ukraine's future membership is Europe's best answer to current challenges and a unique opportunity to strengthen the European Union. We are convinced that helping Ukraine to defeat the Russian aggressor and overcome the difficulties of post-war reconstruction will be Europe's greatest achievement.
According to the head of the Ukrainian government, "A strong Ukraine is impossible outside the EU, just as a strong EU is impossible without Ukraine."
On June 25, negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU began
On June 25, talks on Ukraine's accession to the European Union started at the First Intergovernmental Conference in Luxembourg.
After that, the opening of 35 negotiation chapters will begin. Ukraine will negotiate on several chapters at once, applying a cluster approach. Six clusters will unite several chapters.
As Zelenskyy stated, this is a historic day when Ukraine moves to actual, real negotiations with the European Union regarding membership.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy also mentioned how, on February 28, 2022, a few days after the start of the full-scale invasion, an application for accession was signed.
