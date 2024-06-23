According to the journalists of The Telegraph, referring to the statements of Ukrainian prisoners who want to join the military at the front, the reason for such a decision was not an improbable amnesty, but a desire to take revenge on the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
Points of attention
- Ukrainian prisoners are choosing to join the military at the frontlines to seek revenge on the Russian occupiers and to change their own lives by acquiring new skills.
- The implementation of the prisoner mobilization program is aimed at repaying remaining prison terms by serving in the army and overcoming the shortage of personnel in the Ukrainian armed forces.
- Thousands of Ukrainian prisoners have already volunteered to join the military on the front lines, with the Ministry of Justice reporting nearly 5,000 prisoners participating in the program.
- Prisoners like Oleksandr, who have experienced personal loss due to the Russian occupation, view serving at the front as an opportunity to make a meaningful impact and turn their lives around.
- The mobilization of Ukrainian prisoners into the ranks of the Armed Forces showcases a unique approach to addressing both the personnel needs of the army and the personal motivations of those seeking redemption and a fresh start.
What Ukrainian prisoners say about the reasons for mobilizing into the ranks of the Armed Forces
Journalists of the publication spoke with a man named Oleksandr, who was convicted of robbery.
According to him, he agreed to change the prison sentence to the frontline reality because of the desire to take revenge on the Russian occupiers who killed several members of his family, as well as because of plans to change his own life, almost half of which was spent in prison.
Currently, Oleksandr is already undergoing training in a training camp and in a few days, together with his new comrades, he must undergo training and join thousands of convicted volunteers on the front lines.
According to the new proposal of the Ukrainian government, prisoners who join the ranks of the army will have their remaining prison terms repaid. They receive parole if they agree to serve in the army without leave until the end of the war.
How many Ukrainian prisoners have already agreed to go to the front
According to the Ministry of Justice, thousands of Ukrainian prisoners have already agreed to join the Ukrainian military on the front lines.
The head of the Ministry of Justice, Denys Malyuska, noted that there is competition between military commanders regarding the recruitment of prisoners, as the units currently lack personnel and want to recruit new forces.
Across the country, almost 5,000 prisoners have volunteered to become volunteers within the framework of this program.
The minister previously stated that he expected that a total of 10,000 to 20,000 prisoners would join the program.
