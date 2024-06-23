According to the journalists of The Telegraph, referring to the statements of Ukrainian prisoners who want to join the military at the front, the reason for such a decision was not an improbable amnesty, but a desire to take revenge on the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

What Ukrainian prisoners say about the reasons for mobilizing into the ranks of the Armed Forces

Journalists of the publication spoke with a man named Oleksandr, who was convicted of robbery.

According to him, he agreed to change the prison sentence to the frontline reality because of the desire to take revenge on the Russian occupiers who killed several members of his family, as well as because of plans to change his own life, almost half of which was spent in prison.

Currently, Oleksandr is already undergoing training in a training camp and in a few days, together with his new comrades, he must undergo training and join thousands of convicted volunteers on the front lines.

I don't feel any pressure to go serve. I just decided to completely change my life. I also have a great motivation: many members of my family died in Mariupol. I like my choice, because now instead of lying on a prison bed, I can get new skills and change my life, - admits the man. Share

According to the new proposal of the Ukrainian government, prisoners who join the ranks of the army will have their remaining prison terms repaid. They receive parole if they agree to serve in the army without leave until the end of the war.

How many Ukrainian prisoners have already agreed to go to the front

According to the Ministry of Justice, thousands of Ukrainian prisoners have already agreed to join the Ukrainian military on the front lines.

The head of the Ministry of Justice, Denys Malyuska, noted that there is competition between military commanders regarding the recruitment of prisoners, as the units currently lack personnel and want to recruit new forces.

Across the country, almost 5,000 prisoners have volunteered to become volunteers within the framework of this program.

The minister previously stated that he expected that a total of 10,000 to 20,000 prisoners would join the program.