Very good units can be created from prisoners, Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn says

In an interview with Online.UA, Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, deputy commander of the 47th Magura Brigade, told how he feels about the mobilisation of prisoners of war in Ukraine.

Good units can be created from mobilised convicts

As noted by Deputy Commander of the 47th "Magura" military unit, Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, on the one hand, he does not want us to be like Russia.

On the other hand, according to the defender, very good units can be built from the prisoners to carry out the tasks.

These are people who lived some part of their lives under certain rules. These are people who know how to obey. These are people who know what discipline is. In principle, even from them it would be possible to make normal units to perform tasks. Oleksandr "Genious" Shyrshyn Deputy commander of the 47th "Mahura" battalion

Russia is working hard on propaganda against Ukraine

The journalist asked Geniya whether he had encountered the Russian psychological operation (PSYOP) in Ukraine.

According to Oleksandr "Genius" Shyrshyn, Russia works quite powerfully. He added that the Russian Federation is a country that has built its own propaganda system in its own country and has a powerful influence on other countries of the world.

Russia has its agents everywhere. And their psychological operation works, unfortunately, effectively. Russia is trying to do everything to show how incapable our government is of waging a war that throws people to meat. Share

The deputy commander of the 47th "Magura" battalion noted that the Russian Federation informs us that they are a very powerful enemy that cannot be overcome.