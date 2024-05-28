Over 600 convicts join AFU ranks, Justice Minister says

As of May 28, 613 prisoners have already left the prison and joined the ranks of the Armed Forces. Currently, they are undergoing appropriate training, and in the future they will serve in assault units.
Minister of Justice Denys Malyuska reported that several months of training are planned for these people, after which they will serve in assault units.
He added that he is not sure that this is the best option, but in this matter, he relies on the military because they "see ”
Mobilisation of convicts
The Verkhovna Rada voted for the voluntary mobilisation of prisoners on May 8. The President signed the law on May 17.
The prisoners are banned from joining AFU ranks if they were sentenced for the following crimes:
Crimes against the national security of Ukraine (Articles 109, 114-2 of the Criminal Code);
Committing intentional murder of two or more persons, or committed with particular cruelty, or combined with rape or sexual violence (Chapter 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code);
Criminal offences against a person's sexual freedom and sexual integrity (criminal offences provided for in Articles 152 to 156-1 of the Criminal Code);
Terrorism (criminal offences provided for in Articles 258-258-6 of the Criminal Code);
A road accident with a fatal outcome was committed under the influence of drugs or alcohol (Chapter 4 of Article 286-1 of the Criminal Code).
The same condition applies to all others who can potentially be mobilised - they must have no more than three years left before the end of their sentence.
