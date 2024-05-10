Zelensky signs bill on extension of martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, signed laws on the extension of general mobilisation and martial law in Ukraine until August 11, 2024.

Martial law and mobilisation continued in Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine reported this.

The head of state signed bill No. 11234 extending martial law and Law No. 11235 extending general mobilisation.

Mobilisation and martial law were extended for 90 days, until August 11, 2024.

This is the 11th time that mobilisation and martial law have been extended since the start of a full-scale war in Ukraine.

At its meeting on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada voted to extend martial law and general mobilisation throughout Ukraine.

The corresponding presidential decrees No. 11234 and No. 11235 were approved by 339 and 336 votes, respectively.

Martial law and general mobilisation were extended for 90 days - until August 11, 2024. This is already the eleventh such vote.

Further, according to the procedure, the documents must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.