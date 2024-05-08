Ukraine's parliament extends martial law and general mobilisation

At a meeting on May 8, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine voted to extend the term of martial law and general mobilisation throughout Ukraine.

Parliament continued martial law and general mobilisation

The corresponding presidential decrees No. 11234 and No. 11235 were approved by 339 and 336 votes, respectively.

Martial law and general mobilization were extended for 90 days - until August 11, 2024. This is already the eleventh such vote.

We note that further, according to the procedure, the documents must be signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

Martial law and mobilisation in Ukraine

Martial law has been introduced in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, in connection with the full-scale military aggression of the Russian Federation.

This is a special legal regime introduced in the country or in some of its localities in the event of armed aggression or threat of attack, danger to Ukraine's state independence and territorial integrity, and granting the relevant authorities (military command, military administrations, and local self-government bodies) powers necessary to avert the threat and repulse aggression.

There is also general mobilisation in Ukraine, during which conscripted citizens aged 18 to 60 can be called up for service if they do not have legal grounds for deferment or exclusion from military registration.

It should be noted that several laws were also adopted in Ukraine, which specifically changed the issues of military registration and mobilization.