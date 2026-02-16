Ukrainian refugee Kateryna Tovmash was shot dead in the US

In the state of North Carolina (USA), on February 14, a 21-year-old refugee from Ukraine, Kateryna Tovmash, and her boyfriend were shot dead.

Ex-boyfriend suspected of murdering Ukrainian refugee in North Carolina

On the morning of February 14, police received a report of a shooting at a private home in the town of Woodlake, and upon arrival, they found two dead inside.

One of the victims was Matthew Wade, 28, an active-duty U.S. Army soldier. The other victim was Kateryna Tovmash, 21, a Ukrainian refugee who was caring for her younger sisters.

Authorities identified the suspect as Catherine's ex-boyfriend, 25-year-old Caleb Hayden Fosnau.

The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. A warrant has been issued for his arrest on charges of trespassing and two counts of murder. Investigators say he left the county after the shooting. Share

Police later told ABC11 that Fosnau was located and arrested in Ohio later Saturday. The suspect is currently in custody for a double homicide investigation.

Kateryna's brother, Mykhailo Tovmash, confirmed his sister's death on Instagram, noting that Fosnau "forced one of our siblings to wake her up, and then shot her in bed, taking her life. He also shot her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her."

Kateryna Tovmash is from the city of Bila Tserkva in the Kyiv region, a local Facebook group reported. The girl left Ukraine after the full-scale Russian invasion and lived in the United States for two years.