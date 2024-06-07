Ukrainian SOF struck with HIMARS on Russian personnel location — video

The Ukrainian military struck the location of the occupiers in the south of Ukraine. The strike of HIMARS on a valuable target was carried out by Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters.
Points of attention
- SOF fighters struck with HIMARS on the location of the occupiers as part of operations in the Southern direction of Ukraine.
- With the help of a fire strike from the missile and artillery unit of the Defence Forces, the Russian military suffered significant losses.
- The Russian occupiers continued to try to wedge themselves into the defence of the Armed Forces, actively operating in various areas of hostilities.
What is known about the strike on the location of the occupiers in the south
In addition to enemy personnel, dugouts, ground shelters and equipment were recorded.
The situation in the southern direction of the front
In Ukraine, the Russian occupiers' advance in several directions is recorded at the front. In particular, the enemy is pressing in the area of Vovchansk, near Kupyansk, northeast of Siversk, northwest of Avdiyivka, south of Velika Novosilka, and near Krynyk.
According to the General Staff, the Pokrovsk direction remains the most active on the front line. The number of skirmishes here daily amounted to almost three dozen. The Russian occupiers do not stop trying to penetrate the Armed Forces' defence.
