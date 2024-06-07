Ukrainian SOF struck with HIMARS on Russian personnel location — video

The Ukrainian military struck the location of the occupiers in the south of Ukraine. The strike of HIMARS on a valuable target was carried out by Special Operations Forces (SOF) fighters.

What is known about the strike on the location of the occupiers in the south

The drone crew of the 73rd SOF Marine Center during reconnaissance in the Southern direction discovered the place of concentration of the occupying forces, the SOF message says.

In addition to enemy personnel, dugouts, ground shelters and equipment were recorded.

In addition to enemy personnel, dugouts, ground shelters and equipment were recorded.

On the enemy target, SOF operators adjusted the fire of HIMARS of the missile-artillery unit of the Defence Forces. As a result of the strike, the Russian military suffered significant losses, the SOF statement added.

The situation in the southern direction of the front

In Ukraine, the Russian occupiers' advance in several directions is recorded at the front. In particular, the enemy is pressing in the area of Vovchansk, near Kupyansk, northeast of Siversk, northwest of Avdiyivka, south of Velika Novosilka, and near Krynyk.

According to the General Staff, the Pokrovsk direction remains the most active on the front line. The number of skirmishes here daily amounted to almost three dozen. The Russian occupiers do not stop trying to penetrate the Armed Forces' defence.