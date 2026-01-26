Ukrainian Striker Mini drone will intercept Shahed aircraft at speeds of up to 325 km/h

Amidst the regular attacks by the Shahids on the energy sector, infrastructure, and residential areas of Ukraine, the issue of cheap and scalable solutions for intercepting UAVs is becoming critically important — both for the front and for the deep rear. One such solution is the Striker Mini interceptor drone, developed by the Ukrainian company TechEx.

The Striker Mini drone will intercept the Shaheeds: what makes it unique

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has officially codified this product and allowed it to be used in military units. It is an interceptor as an alternative to expensive missiles against relatively cheap air targets.

TechEx emphasizes that the Striker Mini was created specifically as a response to current air threats. Its key goal is to strengthen the defense of Ukrainian skies both on the front line and in the deep rear, in particular to counter attacks on critical infrastructure, energy, logistics, and residential areas.

Behind the product is the daily work of a large team, which actually works 24/7, going all the way from idea and prototype to stable serial version.

TechEx Striker Mini Interceptor

TechEx representative Volodymyr says that over the past few months the team has made a significant leap in the development of interceptor drones. According to him, the path has been covered from a model that did not actually fly to a stable platform with a maximum speed of up to 325 kilometers per hour and a cruising range of about 36 kilometers.

In the near future, TechEx plans to implement guidance systems and switch to digital thermal cameras. Volodymyr emphasizes that these solutions are based on military requests, and the team is purposefully listening to them.

A separate area of work is reducing dependence on Chinese components. According to him, where possible, the company switches to Ukrainian analogues. Ukrainian engines and cameras are already being used, and in the future, its own boards.

TechEx Striker Mini Interceptor

At the same time, the situation with optical components remains more complicated. Currently, they are mainly made in China. There are companies in Ukraine that work with optics, but they also often depend on imported components.

Speaking about combat capabilities, Volodymyr explains that the interceptors are capable of operating against targets with a heat trace — in particular, against "Shahedas" and other UAVs that fly at speeds of up to 200 kilometers per hour.

In the daytime version with a digital camera, it is possible to hit targets without a thermal trace, although this increases the workload on the operator. At the same time, slow targets with a speed of about 100 km per hour, according to him, are more difficult to intercept due to the high speed of the interceptor itself — in such cases, helicopters are more effective.

TechEx Striker Mini Interceptor

Assessing Russian developments, Vladimir notes that he has not seen any confirmed videos of Russia using interceptors. In his opinion, the Russians are still lagging behind in this segment, although they may eventually come around to this idea.

"A cheap interceptor is a logical solution when there is no need to use expensive missiles. The only question is when they will implement it," Volodymyr notes.

The company representative also believes that the goal of significantly reducing the effectiveness of the Shahed is realistic, but emphasizes that the key problem now is not the number of drones or crews, but the shortage of radar stations. According to him, it is the construction of a multi-layered, echeloned radar circuit that can make such attacks ineffective.

If a multi-layered, echeloned circuit of radar stations is built, we will not let them through. And then the "Shaheeds" simply will not appear, relatively speaking, unexpectedly. This issue is currently being actively discussed at various levels. If it is resolved, the "Shaheeds" will cease to be a weapon, — explains Volodymyr from TechEx.

Commenting on expectations from the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense, Volodymyr calls him one of the most effective managers.