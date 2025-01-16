Volunteer Dmytro Rezvoy and Marine Ivan Havrylko decided to cross the Atlantic Ocean by boat as part of a fundraising effort for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

What is known about the Invictus Ocean expedition?

According to the participants of the Invictus Ocean / Row4Ukraine expedition, Rezvoy and Havrylko have already covered 1,540 nautical miles and are halfway to the finish line, having reached Barbados.

According to the volunteers, the goal of their expedition is to draw the attention of the world community to the criminal war unleashed by Russia against Ukraine and to raise funds for the rehabilitation of wounded Ukrainian soldiers.

The expedition became part of the "Faces of Heroes" charity project, which reconstructs the faces of Ukrainian defenders with mine and explosive injuries.

What is known about modern Ukrainian sailors?

The expedition organizers emphasize that Dmytro Rezvoy and Ivan Havrylko are long-time friends. In particular, Rezvoy, a native of Lviv, has been engaged in ocean rowing for over 20 years.

He is the author of the idea of the expedition, its founder, and the captain of the self-built boat named "Sofia".

He is the heir to a dynasty of sailors, as his father, Pavlo Rezvoy, single-handedly crossed the Atlantic and Indian Oceans by rowing.

Ivan Havrylko is a Lviv native, a scout, and a soldier of the 503rd separate battalion of marines. He was wounded three times and underwent complex treatment in France. During his rehabilitation, he began painting and has already had several solo exhibitions in Ukraine.

The initiative is also raising funds for its own needs. After the expedition, among the people who transfer money, a paddle signed by Ivan and Dmytro, some other "artifacts" from the boat "Sofia", a painting by Ivan Havrylka, T-shirts and souvenirs with the expedition logo will be raffled off.

In addition, Ivan and Dmytro will personally write the name of each donor on the deck of the boat, and their names will also appear in the credits of the upcoming documentary "Ocean of the Unconquered", which will premiere at the end of this year.