According to First Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Ministry of Economy Yulia Sviridenko, the government has made the first payments under the National Cashback program.

What is known about the first payments under the National Cashback program?

According to the head of the Ministry of Economy, in total, 37.2 million UAH have already been paid to Ukrainians, who received 646 thousand 378 people.

We have made the first payments under the National Cashback program. Almost 650 thousand Ukrainians received financial support from the state, of which approximately 10% are older people, aged 60+. Citizens can use this payment from the state, in particular, to pay for utilities. This is a particularly pressing issue during the heating season. So we provide citizens with support, encouraging them to choose Ukrainian goods,” Sviridenko emphasized.

Ukrainians who during September purchased Ukrainian-made goods in an amount that overall provided a cashback of more than 2 UAH are eligible to receive funds under the program.

National cashback

It is noted that Ukrainians made the largest number of purchases under the program in the largest retail chains, in particular, ATB, Silpo, Fora, Aurora, Novus, Varus, Velmart and TRASH!

Thus, 97 Ukrainians received cashback in the amount of 1 to 3 thousand UAH. At the same time, 77 of them are citizens — more than 1 thousand UAH, 15 — more than 2 thousand UAH and 5 — maximum cashback in the amount of 3 thousand UAH.

It is noted that as of October 28, 2.4 million citizens have already participated in the program, who have issued 2.6 million cards.

More than 1.5 million users have activated payment cards in Action. To date, the total amount of accrued cashback for October is 104.6 million hryvnia, which is almost 3 times higher than the accrual for September.

“National cashback” from the state is already available for 295 thousand Ukrainian goods from 1,469 local manufacturers.

Cashback funds will not be taxed. For government employees and other financial return filers.

How can you use the funds received under the National Cashback program?

You can spend cashback on services — utilities, medical, transport and others, or donatits on the Armed Forces of Ukraine. You cannot withdraw funds from the card for cashback payments.

To receive cashback you need:

Submit an application through the website or mobile application of a bank participating in the program, or contact a bank branch. The following banks are participating in the program: PrivatBank, monobank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, FUIB, Abank, Globus Bank, UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group, Sberbank, Accordbank, Bank Credit Dnepr. Identify cards for payment of purchases and provide the bank with permission to transmit information about transactions in stores participating in the program. Open a physical or virtual card to receive cashback. In the “Action” application, in the “Services” section, select the “National Cashback” card for payments.