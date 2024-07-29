The Ministry of Economy announced the launch of the "Pulse" platform, with the help of which entrepreneurs can complain to any state body and specific official.

What is known about the operation of the "Pulse" service

It is noted that the platform is currently undergoing beta testing.

Entrepreneurs were asked to evaluate the work of 22 state bodies, but their number should increase later.

Thanks to this tool, it will be possible to see an objective measurement picture of the quality of public services and respond more efficiently and quickly to the problems of entrepreneurs. For example, if you have applied to the tax office, Tsnap or other authorities and are not satisfied with the quality of services, then you can leave a review on "Pulse". The application will be taken into work to correct the problem, and the entrepreneur will receive an answer to his request in the online office, - explains the head of the Ministry of Economy Yulia Svyridenko. Share

It is assumed that thanks to the "Pulse" application, entrepreneurs will not only be able to file a complaint against a specific state body or official, but also leave favorable reviews.

What does the "Pulse" application consist of and how will it work

It is emphasized that the platform has three elements: a dashboard, an information window, and an entrepreneur's personal account.

The dashboard presents a summary of data on the quality of government bodies and the number of complaints received from entrepreneurs. These data will be promptly updated.

The information window will allow entrepreneurs leave feedback on the quality of work of state bodies and report existing problems.

The entrepreneur's personal account will serve as a function of tracking the stage at which a particular complaint is being considered.

In order to leave a complaint or feedback about the work of this or that state body, it will be necessary to register in the application using an electronic signature, through Bank ID or Diya.Signature.

After that, the entrepreneur will be asked to fill out a long and a short form.

With the help of a short form, it will be possible to assess the basic criteria, including the conditions for opening and closing business activities, the absence of illegal inspections.

With the help of a long form, it will be possible to leave a more detailed assessment and share experience regarding the quality of work of this or that state body.

This form will be processed differently. It will be directed either to the government contact center where citizens' appeals are processed, or in difficult cases to the Business Ombudsman Council, if the issues fall within its competences.

The answer to the complaint will be sent to the personal account of the entrepreneur on the "Pulse" platform.