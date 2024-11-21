According to Serhii Kovalenko, the general director of YASNO, at the direction of NEC Ukrenergo, light restrictions in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region were increased to three shifts.

What is known about the increase in the duration of power outages in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region

NEC Ukrenergo is increasing the restrictions — now by three queues from 6, that is, half of the consumers are without electricity, Kovalenko noted. Share

What they say in Ukrenergo

It is noted that during the day the lights will be turned off in three or four queues of subscribers at the same time.

Today, November 21, in most regions, the scope of consumption restriction measures has changed, Ukrenergo notes.

In the future, they will be applied as follows:

14:00 — 19:00 — three queues of shutdowns;

19:00 — 22:00 — one round of shutdowns.