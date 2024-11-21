According to Serhii Kovalenko, the general director of YASNO, at the direction of NEC Ukrenergo, light restrictions in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region were increased to three shifts.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo has escalated the power outage schedules in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region to three shifts, affecting a significant number of consumers.
- The increased restrictions are aimed at managing the growing load on the energy system, leading to divided consumer groups and varying blackout hours.
- The new outage schedules involve rotating power cuts for half of consumers in each region, impacting daily routines and businesses.
- Consumers are now facing up to 12 hours of blackout restrictions per day, as Ukrenergo implements measures to alleviate pressure on the power system.
- The changes in restrictions highlight the critical need for energy management and the challenges faced in ensuring uninterrupted power supply to all sectors in the region.
What is known about the increase in the duration of power outages in Kyiv and Dnipropetrovsk region
What they say in Ukrenergo
It is noted that during the day the lights will be turned off in three or four queues of subscribers at the same time.
Today, November 21, in most regions, the scope of consumption restriction measures has changed, Ukrenergo notes.
In the future, they will be applied as follows:
14:00 — 19:00 — three queues of shutdowns;
19:00 — 22:00 — one round of shutdowns.
Consumers of each region that do not belong to the list of critical infrastructure objects are divided into 6 queues (groups).
Applying limits to three queues means that half of consumers in each region are on hourly outage schedules.
Four queues — restrictions up to 70% of consumers in each region. When oblenergo applies one round of blackout schedules, it means 4 hours of restrictions per day, two rounds — 8 hours of restrictions, three rounds — 12 hours of restrictions, four rounds — more than 12 hours of restrictions.
