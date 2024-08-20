Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", noted that, in the absence of extraordinary circumstances, starting next week, the lights will be turned off again in Ukraine.
- Ukrenergo aims to cancel power outages in Ukraine starting next week by putting additional power units into operation and implementing energy efficiency measures.
- The company is actively protecting critical infrastructure from possible attacks by establishing a special protective perimeter at facilities using big-bags or gabions filled with sand.
- Protection of equipment from direct hits is crucial for military precision, requiring substantial concrete and metal structures for enhanced safety measures.
- Despite hot weather causing energy capacity shortages in the evening, Ukrenergo plans to compensate for this by introducing additional resources and measures.
- With a drop in air temperature expected at the end of the week, combined with the operation of more power units, Ukrenergo is confident in avoiding power outages in the coming week.
What is known about the probable cancellation of blackouts in Ukraine
Kudrytskyi explained that as long as hot weather persists in Ukraine, there will be certain hours with a shortage of energy capacity.
According to him, at the end of the week, a certain drop in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, and it is also planned to put additional power units into operation.
What Ukrenergo says about the protection of energy facilities from attacks by the Russian army
