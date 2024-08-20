Ukrenergo promises to cancel the blackout from next week
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukrenergo promises to cancel the blackout from next week

Energy system of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrenergo

Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", noted that, in the absence of extraordinary circumstances, starting next week, the lights will be turned off again in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrenergo aims to cancel power outages in Ukraine starting next week by putting additional power units into operation and implementing energy efficiency measures.
  • The company is actively protecting critical infrastructure from possible attacks by establishing a special protective perimeter at facilities using big-bags or gabions filled with sand.
  • Protection of equipment from direct hits is crucial for military precision, requiring substantial concrete and metal structures for enhanced safety measures.
  • Despite hot weather causing energy capacity shortages in the evening, Ukrenergo plans to compensate for this by introducing additional resources and measures.
  • With a drop in air temperature expected at the end of the week, combined with the operation of more power units, Ukrenergo is confident in avoiding power outages in the coming week.

What is known about the probable cancellation of blackouts in Ukraine

Kudrytskyi explained that as long as hot weather persists in Ukraine, there will be certain hours with a shortage of energy capacity.

As you can see, it is mostly in the evening hours when the consumption is the highest. And in such evening hours, one or two turns of blackouts may be applied, - noted the head of the board of "Ukrenergo".

According to him, at the end of the week, a certain drop in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, and it is also planned to put additional power units into operation.

This will allow us to compensate for the deficit. And let's hope that next week we will be able to do without outages, - convinced Kudrytskyi.

What Ukrenergo says about the protection of energy facilities from attacks by the Russian army

On many objects of critical infrastructure, protection has been built along the perimeter of the objects. This protection consists of big-bags or gabions, which are filled with sand and protect such structures from debris - if, for example, a rocket or some other munition explodes at a certain distance from the equipment. Our protection is designed to protect critical equipment from a direct hit, as unfortunately Shaheds are quite accurate, and it is impossible to get by with only level one protection. Therefore, these are quite large structures, each of them requires more than two thousand cubic meters of concrete, hundreds of tons of reinforcement and metal beams for the floor, - said Kudrytskyi.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Power outages may be canceled in Ukraine in the near future
Energy system of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?