Volodymyr Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC "Ukrenergo", noted that, in the absence of extraordinary circumstances, starting next week, the lights will be turned off again in Ukraine.

What is known about the probable cancellation of blackouts in Ukraine

Kudrytskyi explained that as long as hot weather persists in Ukraine, there will be certain hours with a shortage of energy capacity.

As you can see, it is mostly in the evening hours when the consumption is the highest. And in such evening hours, one or two turns of blackouts may be applied, - noted the head of the board of "Ukrenergo".

According to him, at the end of the week, a certain drop in air temperature is expected in Ukraine, and it is also planned to put additional power units into operation.

This will allow us to compensate for the deficit. And let's hope that next week we will be able to do without outages, - convinced Kudrytskyi.

