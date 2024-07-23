According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", during July 23, the volume of power outages will be reduced in Ukraine.

How the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine will work

According to Ukrenergo, during July 23, updated power outage schedules in Ukraine will operate as follows:

until 2:00 p.m. in all regions, there will be one queue of shutdowns,

from 14:00 to 16:00 – one turn, 16:00-19:00 – two turns, 19:00-24:00 – three turns of disconnections in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, Ternopil , Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa regions,

from 14:00 to 16:00 – two queues; 16:00-24:00 – three rounds of shutdowns in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Donetsk regions.

Why Ukraine cannot keep the previous electricity tariffs

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, in a comment to the Obozrevatel publication, the significant destruction of the energy infrastructure caused by the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not make it possible to maintain the previous electricity tariffs.

Energy system of Ukraine

Grynchuk noted that the market price of electricity is about UAH 7.5/kWh, which forces the state to subsidize the electricity tariff for the population.

Due to significant destruction of energy facilities, the state has to allocate large funds for their restoration, so that people have electricity, and cannot financially support the population in the same amount as before, - emphasized the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy. Share

She noted that despite the difficult situation in the energy sector, the state continues to provide compensation for part of the tariff for household consumers - the difference between the market price of electricity and the tariff set for the population.

At the same time, according to Grynchuk, the cost of electricity for the population after the tariff increase remains one of the lowest in Europe and costs less than in the same Moldova, Bulgaria or Macedonia.