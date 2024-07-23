Ukrenergo updated the schedule of blackouts in Ukraine on July 23
Category
Economics
Publication date

Ukrenergo updated the schedule of blackouts in Ukraine on July 23

Energy system of Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrenergo

According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", during July 23, the volume of power outages will be reduced in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Ukrenergo has updated the blackout schedules in Ukraine on July 23 to reduce the volume of power outages and improve the efficiency of energy distribution across different regions.
  • The destruction of energy infrastructure by the Russian army has led to the need for increased electricity tariffs in Ukraine, with the state subsidizing the cost for the population to ensure access to electricity.
  • Raising the tariff for household consumers helps attract funds for repairs and development of the energy industry, contributing to the preparation of energy companies for the upcoming winter period.
  • Despite facing challenges in the energy sector, Ukraine continues to provide compensation for part of the electricity tariff for households, maintaining relatively low costs compared to other European countries.
  • The funds generated from the tariff increase are allocated for repairing and enhancing the power system, with significant improvements already made in 2023 to increase power capacity and readiness for the winter season.

How the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine will work

According to Ukrenergo, during July 23, updated power outage schedules in Ukraine will operate as follows:

  • until 2:00 p.m. in all regions, there will be one queue of shutdowns,

  • from 14:00 to 16:00 – one turn, 16:00-19:00 – two turns, 19:00-24:00 – three turns of disconnections in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, Ternopil , Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa regions,

  • from 14:00 to 16:00 – two queues; 16:00-24:00 – three rounds of shutdowns in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Donetsk regions.

Why Ukraine cannot keep the previous electricity tariffs

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, in a comment to the Obozrevatel publication, the significant destruction of the energy infrastructure caused by the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not make it possible to maintain the previous electricity tariffs.

Ukrenergo reduced the number of blackouts in Ukraine on July 23
Energy system of Ukraine

Grynchuk noted that the market price of electricity is about UAH 7.5/kWh, which forces the state to subsidize the electricity tariff for the population.

Due to significant destruction of energy facilities, the state has to allocate large funds for their restoration, so that people have electricity, and cannot financially support the population in the same amount as before, - emphasized the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy.

She noted that despite the difficult situation in the energy sector, the state continues to provide compensation for part of the tariff for household consumers - the difference between the market price of electricity and the tariff set for the population.

At the same time, according to Grynchuk, the cost of electricity for the population after the tariff increase remains one of the lowest in Europe and costs less than in the same Moldova, Bulgaria or Macedonia.

Funds received from the tariff increase are used for repairs to restore the power system. Thus, the funds received in 2023 after the change in the tariff for household consumers allowed energy companies to prepare for winter. About 20 GW of power was repaired and another 3 GW was added to the system, - explains the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy.

More on the topic

Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
When will blackouts be canceled in Ukraine — the forecast of energy experts
Energy system of Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?