According to the information of NEC "Ukrenergo", during July 23, the volume of power outages will be reduced in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Ukrenergo has updated the blackout schedules in Ukraine on July 23 to reduce the volume of power outages and improve the efficiency of energy distribution across different regions.
- The destruction of energy infrastructure by the Russian army has led to the need for increased electricity tariffs in Ukraine, with the state subsidizing the cost for the population to ensure access to electricity.
- Raising the tariff for household consumers helps attract funds for repairs and development of the energy industry, contributing to the preparation of energy companies for the upcoming winter period.
- Despite facing challenges in the energy sector, Ukraine continues to provide compensation for part of the electricity tariff for households, maintaining relatively low costs compared to other European countries.
- The funds generated from the tariff increase are allocated for repairing and enhancing the power system, with significant improvements already made in 2023 to increase power capacity and readiness for the winter season.
How the updated schedules of blackouts in Ukraine will work
According to Ukrenergo, during July 23, updated power outage schedules in Ukraine will operate as follows:
until 2:00 p.m. in all regions, there will be one queue of shutdowns,
from 14:00 to 16:00 – one turn, 16:00-19:00 – two turns, 19:00-24:00 – three turns of disconnections in Lviv, Rivne, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Vinnytsia, Ternopil , Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa regions,
from 14:00 to 16:00 – two queues; 16:00-24:00 – three rounds of shutdowns in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Poltava, and Donetsk regions.
Why Ukraine cannot keep the previous electricity tariffs
According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy, Svitlana Grynchuk, in a comment to the Obozrevatel publication, the significant destruction of the energy infrastructure caused by the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not make it possible to maintain the previous electricity tariffs.
Grynchuk noted that the market price of electricity is about UAH 7.5/kWh, which forces the state to subsidize the electricity tariff for the population.
She noted that despite the difficult situation in the energy sector, the state continues to provide compensation for part of the tariff for household consumers - the difference between the market price of electricity and the tariff set for the population.
At the same time, according to Grynchuk, the cost of electricity for the population after the tariff increase remains one of the lowest in Europe and costs less than in the same Moldova, Bulgaria or Macedonia.
