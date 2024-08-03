According to Vadym Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, the return of heat to Ukraine may force the regulator to once again introduce blackouts in Ukraine.

In which case will they return to blackouts in Ukraine

Kudrytsky noted that during the last week there were no blackouts in Ukraine.

This is an important relief for all Ukrainians, but I must remind you that we have no right to relax: the damage to the energy system is significant, and so are the challenges ahead of us. The heat above 30 degrees may still return and then the situation in the power system may change. Follow our messages and the messages of your regional energy companies, - stressed the head of NEC "Ukrenergo". Share

He noted that Ukraine is currently preparing for the heating season.

In particular, Ukraine actively cooperates with Poland on expanding technical capabilities and increasing the volume of electricity supply from the neighboring country in the winter period.

How Ukraine managed to stabilize the energy system after the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation

According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk, thanks to the round-the-clock work of Ukrainian energy workers, it was possible to stabilize the energy system and eliminate part of the consequences of missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.

Today, as a result of the round-the-clock work of our energy workers during the last months, when the energy system was subjected to such massive, devastating blows from the Russians, we still managed to stabilize the work, Grynchuk said. Share

Energy system of Ukraine

She emphasized that all Ukrainian energy companies are currently working on the restoration of energy system facilities damaged by the Russian invaders.

Grynchuk also added that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in the frontline regions.

At the same time, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy called on Ukrainians to reduce the use of energy-intensive devices in the morning from 7 to 11 and in the evening from 17 to 22 in order to reduce the load on the system.