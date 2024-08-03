According to Vadym Kudrytskyi, the head of the board of NEC Ukrenergo, the return of heat to Ukraine may force the regulator to once again introduce blackouts in Ukraine.
In which case will they return to blackouts in Ukraine
Kudrytsky noted that during the last week there were no blackouts in Ukraine.
He noted that Ukraine is currently preparing for the heating season.
In particular, Ukraine actively cooperates with Poland on expanding technical capabilities and increasing the volume of electricity supply from the neighboring country in the winter period.
How Ukraine managed to stabilize the energy system after the attacks of the criminal army of the Russian Federation
According to the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy Svitlana Grynchuk, thanks to the round-the-clock work of Ukrainian energy workers, it was possible to stabilize the energy system and eliminate part of the consequences of missile attacks by the criminal army of the Russian Federation.
She emphasized that all Ukrainian energy companies are currently working on the restoration of energy system facilities damaged by the Russian invaders.
Grynchuk also added that the criminal army of the Russian Federation does not stop attacks on energy infrastructure facilities in the frontline regions.
At the same time, the deputy head of the Ministry of Energy called on Ukrainians to reduce the use of energy-intensive devices in the morning from 7 to 11 and in the evening from 17 to 22 in order to reduce the load on the system.
