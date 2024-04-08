Unknown is being pelted Molotov cocktails at Russian Embassy in Lithuania two nights in row

The Russian Embassy in Vilnius was pelted with Molotov cocktails two nights in a row on April 7 and 8.

What is known about the attacks on the Russian Embassy in Vilnius

According to the journalists of the publication regarding Lithuanian law enforcement officers, the first attack on the diplomatic office of the aggressor country took place at 2:15 a.m. on April 7.

The second attack was recorded a day later, at 2:46 a.m. on April 8.

As reported by the Lithuanian mass media, both bottles with Molotov cocktails were thrown onto the embassy's territory from the consular department's side.

This department is closed on weekends and at night.

According to preliminary data, the bottle with flammable liquid thrown on Sunday night did not catch fire; only the contents of the bottle thrown on Monday night did.

The place where the attacks were probably carried out is in the field of view of video surveillance cameras.

The embassy staff transferred videos from these cameras, on which a person can be seen throwing bottles, to the bodies conducting the pre-trial investigation.

However, so far, no one has been arrested in connection with the attack.

At the time of publication, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Lithuania and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia did not comment on what happened.

What is being said in Lithuania about Russia's ability to continue the war against Ukraine

According to the information of the military intelligence of Lithuania, Russia is provided with resources for the war against Ukraine with the current intensity for at least two more years.

The reasons for this are high oil prices, circumvention of sanctions and government investment. The Counterintelligence Department and Lithuania's Military Intelligence Sereport Service said Russia had reformed and strengthened its battle-worn army in 2023. It was on track to expand its military capabilities along its border with NATO, including Finland, which joined the alliance last year.

The report says that Russian intelligence is trying to avoid sanctions imposed on the country's defence industry after it invaded Ukraine.