Unknown persons damaged the Internet cable between Sweden and Finland.

What is known about the damage to the internet cable between Sweden and Finland

According to the Swedish media, the cliff was discovered on the territory of Finland. The law enforcement officers suspect the involvement of unknown assailants in the incident.

As the representatives of the GlobalConnect company note, we are talking about "separate incidents" in fiber optic networks. The outages are not related to submarine cables.

The Minister of Transport and Communications of Finland, Lulu Ranne, said that the authorities are investigating the circumstances of the incident together with representatives of GlobalConnect.

"We take the situation seriously," Ranne said. Share

What is known about incidents with damage to underwater communication cables in the Baltic Sea

Swedish law enforcement continues to establish the circumstances of the cut of the telecommunications cables in the Baltic Sea, suggesting that this is a sabotage that could have been carried out by a ship from China.

Communication cable break

Swedish law enforcement officials are considering a diversion, in which the Chinese vessel Yi Peng 3 deliberately dragged its anchor about 100 miles.

The ship is currently in international waters under the surveillance of NATO warships.

According to Swedish investigators, on November 15, the Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 left the Russian port of Ust-Luga.

During the movement, the ship's anchor cut two communication cables: first between Sweden and Lithuania, and later between Germany and Finland.

At the same time, during the incidents, the ship's transponder stopped working, and the ship itself continued to move in zigzags.

According to the investigators, the ship's captain, a Chinese citizen, probably acted on the instructions of the Russian special services.

One of the crew members of the Chinese bulk carrier, who has Russian citizenship, is expected to be questioned.