US air defense intercepts 4 Russian planes in the skies over Alaska
Source:  Public

In the Alaskan air defense identification zone on September 24, North American aerospace defense detected two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighters.

Points of attention

  • US air defense intercepted four Russian planes, including two Tu-95 bombers and two Su-35 fighters, in the Alaskan air defense identification zone.
  • NORAD scrambled aircraft to intercept the Russian planes, which were flying in international airspace and did not violate the sovereign airspace of the US or Canada.
  • Incidents of Russian aircraft flying in the ADIZ near Alaska are not uncommon and are typically handled as part of routine operations, posing no immediate threat.
  • The interception highlights the importance of monitoring activities in the region for national security reasons, amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.
  • While Russia has not officially commented on the incident, such encounters serve as a reminder of the strategic dynamics at play in the Arctic region.

4 Russian planes circled over the US

This was reported by Suspilne, citing the press service of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

It is noted that one E-3 long-range radar detection aircraft, four F-16 fighter jets, and four KC-135 tanker aircraft were scrambled to intercept the Russian aircraft.

According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace, not violating the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

Such flights by Russian aircraft in the Alaskan air defense identification zone occur regularly and are not considered an immediate threat. Russia has not commented on the incident.

As explained by the command, the Russian aircraft were in the ADIZ — a section of international airspace that begins outside sovereign airspace and requires mandatory identification of all aircraft for national security reasons.

