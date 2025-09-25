US air defense intercepts 4 Russian planes in the skies over Alaska

In the Alaskan air defense identification zone on September 24, North American aerospace defense detected two Russian Tu-95 strategic bombers and two Su-35 fighters.
4 Russian planes circled over the US
This was reported by Suspilne, citing the press service of the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).
According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft remained in international airspace, not violating the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.
Such flights by Russian aircraft in the Alaskan air defense identification zone occur regularly and are not considered an immediate threat. Russia has not commented on the incident.
As explained by the command, the Russian aircraft were in the ADIZ — a section of international airspace that begins outside sovereign airspace and requires mandatory identification of all aircraft for national security reasons.
