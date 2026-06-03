US and Iran resume hostilities in the Middle East
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World
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US and Iran resume hostilities in the Middle East

The situation in the Middle East is escalating again
Читати українською
Source:  CNN

According to CNN, the US and Iranian militaries exchanged heavy blows in one of the largest night-time attacks since the ceasefire was established in April.

Points of attention

  • Iran's actions included launching missiles and drones towards Gulf countries like Kuwait and Bahrain.
  • The situation in the Middle East is on the verge of breakdown with mutual accusations and growing dissatisfaction.

The situation in the Middle East is escalating again

As journalists managed to find out, the fighting in the region broke out because peace talks did not yield the desired result for either side.

In fact, it is said that they are on the verge of a breakdown after several days of mutual accusations and growing dissatisfaction on all sides.

The military action on Tuesday evening apparently began when the US military launched a Hellfire missile strike on a Botswana-flagged oil tanker heading to the Iranian port of Kharq Island.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the ship did not comply with US demands to blockade Iranian ports.

After that, Iran officially confirmed that it had attacked a Liberian-flagged ship with a missile.

A new wave of escalation began when the US military struck an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.

Against this backdrop, Iran launched missiles and drones towards the Persian Gulf countries of Kuwait and Bahrain.

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