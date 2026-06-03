US and Iran resume hostilities in the Middle East

According to CNN, the US and Iranian militaries exchanged heavy blows in one of the largest night-time attacks since the ceasefire was established in April.

The situation in the Middle East is escalating again

As journalists managed to find out, the fighting in the region broke out because peace talks did not yield the desired result for either side.

In fact, it is said that they are on the verge of a breakdown after several days of mutual accusations and growing dissatisfaction on all sides.

The military action on Tuesday evening apparently began when the US military launched a Hellfire missile strike on a Botswana-flagged oil tanker heading to the Iranian port of Kharq Island. Share

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the ship did not comply with US demands to blockade Iranian ports.

After that, Iran officially confirmed that it had attacked a Liberian-flagged ship with a missile.

A new wave of escalation began when the US military struck an Iranian ground control station on Qeshm Island, near the Strait of Hormuz.