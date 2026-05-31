Trump wants to rewrite the Iran peace deal in the final stages

According to Axios, US leader Donald Trump plans to review certain provisions of the future agreement with official Tehran, despite the fact that peace talks are nearing completion.

Trump changed his position again

As journalists managed to find out, after a detailed review of the draft document, the US president voiced additional requirements for the agreements.

He was not stopped even by the fact that they had already been agreed upon by American negotiators during contacts with Iranian colleagues.

White House insiders say that Donald Trump is determined to sign the agreement soon, but is insisting on tougher terms on several key issues.

As of today, the US president still has the most questions about the provisions related to the Iranian nuclear program.

What is important to understand is that the current draft includes a commitment by Tehran not to create nuclear weapons, as well as the launch of a 60-day negotiation process to limit Iran's nuclear activities and possible easing of US sanctions.

Now Donald Trump is demanding a more detailed description of the procedure for transferring or removing enriched Iranian uranium and specific deadlines for fulfilling these obligations.

Moreover, the head of the White House proposes to amend the wording regarding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.