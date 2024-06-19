US company Northrop plans to produce munitions in Ukraine

The American company Northrop Grumman intends to manufacture medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine within the framework of the project, which will be financed in "Ukrainian dollars". This was stated by the representative of the company.

Northrop plans to manufacture ammunition in Ukraine

Even though several European defence companies have committed to join large-scale production programs in Ukraine, the publication notes that the agreement on joint production with Northrop is the first publicly recognized agreement between an American company and the government of Ukraine regarding a production project in our country.

We worked, as you know, in Ukraine on the production of medium [caliber] ammunition. This is our first project, which is paid for in Ukrainian dollars. We are looking to expand it to 155 mm tank ammunition, other ammunition as we find innovative processes, — noted Northrop's director of international business in the defense systems sector, Dave Bartell.

It is noted that these plans were confirmed during Bartell's meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Military and Political Affairs Stanley Brown. At the same time, Bartell did not detail the joint production plan, and the Northrop company did not provide comments for journalists of the publication.

During the speech, Brown remarked on the new US State Department defence enterprise program in Ukraine, which will invest $2 billion in Ukraine's defence industrial base and could open the door to US-Ukrainian joint production.

He also stated that the US government is open to non-standard approaches to meeting the needs of Ukraine.

We're a lot more open than maybe we once were. Sometimes it doesn't look that way because of bureaucratic issues, but we are happy to discuss entrepreneurial and innovative approaches, — assured Brown.

Weapons for Ukraine

Earlier, the mass media reported that the Armed Forces will receive the German anti-aircraft tank "Frankenstein", which consists of a module of the anti-aircraft system Skyranger 30 and a platform from the Leopard 1 tank.

If we talk about the Skyranger 30 module itself, which can be put on different platforms, then there is actually a good thing, which can fire at a range of 4 km at a rate of 1000 rounds per minute. Indeed, it can shoot down kamikaze drones or cruise missiles at extremely short distances, — explained military expert Ivan Kyrychevsky, talking about this development.

It was also reported that the German defence concern Rheinmetall intends to manufacture hybrids of Leopard tanks and Skyranger air defence systems in Ukraine. The prototype has already been presented in Paris at the Eurosatory 2024 arms exhibition.