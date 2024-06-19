US company Northrop plans to produce munitions in Ukraine

The American company Northrop Grumman intends to manufacture medium-caliber ammunition in Ukraine within the framework of the project, which will be financed in "Ukrainian dollars". This was stated by the representative of the company.
Points of attention
- Partnership of the American company Northrop Grumman with Ukraine in the field of production of medium-caliber ammunition
- The joint production agreement is the first publicly recognized agreement between an American company and the government of Ukraine in the field of defense industry
- Northrop Grumman plans to expand production to 155 mm tank ammunition and other ammunition, which can contribute to innovative processes in Ukraine
- The US State Department is investing 2 billion dollars in the defense and industrial base of Ukraine, which may open new opportunities for American-Ukrainian joint production
- Ukraine receives new types of weapons, in particular the Frankenstein anti-aircraft tank and Leopard and Skyranger anti-aircraft hybrids from German manufacturers
Northrop plans to manufacture ammunition in Ukraine
Even though several European defence companies have committed to join large-scale production programs in Ukraine, the publication notes that the agreement on joint production with Northrop is the first publicly recognized agreement between an American company and the government of Ukraine regarding a production project in our country.
It is noted that these plans were confirmed during Bartell's meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Military and Political Affairs Stanley Brown. At the same time, Bartell did not detail the joint production plan, and the Northrop company did not provide comments for journalists of the publication.
During the speech, Brown remarked on the new US State Department defence enterprise program in Ukraine, which will invest $2 billion in Ukraine's defence industrial base and could open the door to US-Ukrainian joint production.
He also stated that the US government is open to non-standard approaches to meeting the needs of Ukraine.
Weapons for Ukraine
Earlier, the mass media reported that the Armed Forces will receive the German anti-aircraft tank "Frankenstein", which consists of a module of the anti-aircraft system Skyranger 30 and a platform from the Leopard 1 tank.
It was also reported that the German defence concern Rheinmetall intends to manufacture hybrids of Leopard tanks and Skyranger air defence systems in Ukraine. The prototype has already been presented in Paris at the Eurosatory 2024 arms exhibition.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-