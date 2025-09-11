US House of Representatives passes 2026 defense bill with spending on Ukraine

The US House of Representatives has passed an $892.6 billion defense policy bill that, along with boosting military readiness and raising pay for US military personnel, introduces a number of new restrictions, such as a ban on gender-affirming medical treatment for military personnel. It also includes a provision on aid to Ukraine.

US 2026 defense budget includes aid to Ukraine

This document was supported by 231 votes. The publication emphasizes that Republicans in Congress have turned the annual Pentagon political event into a tool for dictating conservative social policy.

For the third year in a row, they are adding new restrictions to block diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives, imposing a raft of climate restrictions, and increasing the flow of decommissioned military weapons into the civilian firearms program, alienating even Democrats who initially supported it.

The bill's stated goal was to streamline and modernize how the Pentagon identifies and meets military needs, including through research, budgeting, contracting, production, and procurement.

Republicans and Democrats in Congress have criticized the process, which has also angered defense industry players.

The bill aims to return military powers to Congress after decades in which the executive branch was given broad authority to conduct military operations without legislative approval.

Despite widespread Republican opposition to providing military aid to Ukraine, the defense policy bill provides $400 million for the Pentagon’s Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative. The House of Representatives rejected Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s proposal to cut funding for Ukraine, with both Republicans and Democrats voting against it. Share

Lawmakers also added a requirement for the Pentagon to report to Congress if the administration plans to cancel or suspend military aid to Ukraine approved by Congress.

This appears to be an attempt to restore oversight powers after the Defense Department decided to suspend aid deliveries to Ukraine over the summer without notifying lawmakers.

It is worth noting that the bill approved by the US Senate Armed Services Committee in July provided $500 million in aid to Ukraine.