US intelligence assessed chances to end war in Ukraine

According to the Director of National Intelligence of the United States, Avril Haines, it is highly unlikely that the criminal war against Ukraine unleashed by the Kremlin will end any time soon.

What US intelligence says about the probability of the end of the war in Ukraine

Haines stressed that the attacks of the Russian occupying army on the order of the Kremlin on critical infrastructure objects, in particular, the energy system of Ukraine, will only lead to even greater damages and losses.

These aggressive tactics are likely to continue, and the war is unlikely to end in the near future, the head of US national intelligence emphasised. Share

How soon will Ukraine be able to receive military aid from the USA

Analysts of the Defense Express portal analysed, using the example of past packages of military aid from the US to Ukraine, how quickly weapons arrived.

According to them, it is not about a few hours or days.

The indicators for the transfer of 155-mm howitzers M777 (12 days), Afghan Mi-17 helicopters (20 days) and HIMARS systems (22 days) turned out to be record-breaking.

Anti-record indicators for the transfer rate of M1117 armored vehicles (499 days), M60-based self-propelled bridges (312 days) and MRAP class armored vehicles (260 days) turned out to be record breaking.

Separately, it is worth paying attention to the fact that the transfer of air defence equipment, such as Patriot and NASAMS air defence systems, Avenger complexes and VAMPIRE "chess fighters", took a range of 119 to 177 days.

Analysts note that several factors influenced the speed of the transfer of certain weapons from the US to the Ukrainian military.

In particular, it is not only about logistics or the technical state of readiness, but also about the speed of mastering weapons by the Ukrainian military and the speed of deployment of the corresponding infrastructure for maintenance.

For example, the speed of delivery of additional Patriot can rest on exactly the same nuances, although this system is already in service with the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The explanation of why the Pentagon did not use the apparently obvious reserve of 5 billion dollars, which arose after recalculating the actual value of the weapons already transferred to Ukraine, to support our country at a critical time, is particularly interesting, the publication says. Share

Analysts explain that in this case it was not about real funds, but rather just an accounting phenomenon that could not be converted into a resource for aid.