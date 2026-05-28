US launches new strikes on military site in Iran

On the night of May 28, the American military launched new strikes on a military facility in Iran.

US strikes Iran again despite “negotiations”

According to a US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, the strikes targeted a military facility that posed a threat to US forces and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition, the US military intercepted and shot down several Iranian drones that also posed a threat. Share

The strikes came amid talks to end the three-month-long war that has claimed thousands of lives and sent global energy prices soaring. The conflict began on February 28 with attacks by the United States and Israel.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump denied reports in Iranian state media that Iran and Oman would jointly manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a peace deal. Trump stressed that the strait would remain open.

The previous US strikes on Iran were carried out on Monday, May 26. The US called them "defensive" at the time, targeting boats attempting to lay mines and missile sites. Iran saw the attack as a violation of a fragile ceasefire.