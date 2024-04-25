US media reports Russia's economy is allegedly growing despite Western sanctions
Category
Economics
Publication date

US media reports Russia's economy is allegedly growing despite Western sanctions

Economy of the Russian Federation
Читати українською
Source:  Bloomberg

The International Monetary Fund expects growth to slow to 1.8% next year and has warned that Russia's potential growth rate has fallen to around 1.25% from 1.7% before the war.

The economy of the Russian Federation is growing despite Western sanctions

The Russian government has raised its economic growth forecast for 2024. Moscow's new GDP forecast of 2.8% aligns with the latest IMF forecast of 3.2%.

Bloomberg writes that a strong labour market and rapid wage growth are helping to stimulate consumer spending. At the same time, according to the IMF, "there are some signs of overheating" since unemployment is at a record low.

Expert Oleksandr Isakov explained that the sanctions against Russian energy resources are not as strict as those against Venezuela and Iran because the West is trying to curb the rise in oil prices.

In addition, some restrictions were introduced in 2014 after the invasion of Crimea, and Russia has already amortized these costs. At the same time, he pointed out that some large multinational corporations have not left the Russian market.

The expert also noted that Russian households remain confident thanks to the tight labour market. Currently, the unemployment rate is 2.8%.

In addition, Isakov noted that voluntary conscription into the army with monetary incentives made it possible to preserve the peace of the population.

Will the Russian economy continue to grow?

The limited labour market is a side effect of war-related budget spending, partially financed by energy exports. Moscow needs oil prices to remain at the current $90 per barrel to keep the budget balanced.

The IMF expects growth to slow to 1.8% next year and has warned that Russia's potential growth rate has fallen to around 1.25% from 1.7% before the war.

This will mean that, in the medium to long term, per capita income in Russia can no longer approach Western European levels.

Sanctions against Russia

The West continues to bombard Russia's economy with sanctions, trying to punish aggression against Ukraine. For a long time, the official Kremlin openly ridiculed Western economic restrictions.

On March 23, Bloomberg reported that Indian oil refining companies will no longer accept tankers belonging to the state-owned PJSC Sovcomflot due to the risk of sanctions.

On April 18, Bloomberg reported that Moscow wanted to bypass Western sanctions by building two new routes to Asia through Iran and the Arctic coast.

At the same time, the Russian Sberbank has to pay 752 billion rubles in the form of dividends. Last year, the bank posted its highest ever profit, demonstrating the resilience of the Russian economy despite Western sanctions.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine can defeat Russia in a protracted war with a more robust economy and logistics — DIU chief Budanov
General Kyrylo Budanov
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin created new problems for the economy of the Russia — British intelligence
UK Ministry of Defence
Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
US analyst group says Russia does everything possible to disrupt US aid delivery to AFU
Shoigu

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?