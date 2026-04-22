US military deploys Ukrainian anti-drone technology in the Middle East

The US military has been implementing Ukrainian technology to combat drones at a key US air base in Saudi Arabia in recent weeks.
Points of attention
- The US military has integrated Ukrainian anti-drone technology at a crucial air base in Saudi Arabia to enhance its counter-drone defenses in the Middle East.
- Ukraine's rapid advancements in counter-drone technology, developed during the conflict with Russia, have positioned them as leaders in the field, with the Sky Map tech platform being a key asset.
US military uses Ukrainian anti-drone technology in the Middle East
This was reported by Reuters, citing five informed sources.
The previously unreported deployment of Ukraine's Sky Map tech platform at Prince Sultan Air Base is a sign of how the Ukrainian military has rapidly advanced in counter-drone technology.
These are technologies that were tested in combat during a four-year full-scale war against Russia.
They also trained the Americans to carry out counterattacks by launching interceptor drones.
This type of platform, usually a dashboard with maps and video feeds, synthesizes data from radars and sensors to detect incoming threats.
According to the source, the company developed Sky Map as a software platform to coordinate the fight against drone attacks.
Sky Map is one of the new counter-drone technologies deployed at Prince Sultan Air Base during the US war against Iran.
According to three informed interlocutors, the base used Merops interceptors, a drone developed by Project Eagle, an American company backed by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt.
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