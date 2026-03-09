Ukrainian drones will protect US military bases in Jordan — Zelenskyy
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian drones will protect US military bases in Jordan — Zelenskyy

Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Times

Ukraine has sent drones and experts to protect American bases in Jordan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Points of attention

  • Ukraine has dispatched interceptor drones and drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan upon the request of the United States.
  • President Zelenskyy facilitated communication and cooperation with Middle Eastern nations to provide assistance in safeguarding American interests in Jordan.

Ukraine provides US with assistance in protecting military bases in Jordan

Ukraine has sent interceptor drones and a group of drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview.

The president noted that the United States requested assistance on March 5, and the Ukrainian team departed the next day. It is expected to arrive in the Middle East soon.

We reacted immediately. I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In the days after the start of the US-Israeli war in Iran, Zelensky said, he and his team took calls from the leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia asking for help.

At the same time, Ukraine also stated that it would provide assistance to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for diplomatic support in pushing Russia towards a ceasefire.

Zelensky noted that some Middle Eastern countries have "very strong relations with Russia."

So I said, "Listen, maybe they'll talk to the Russians, and the Russians will pause. In that case, of course, we can help the Middle East protect them."

According to daily Ukrainian Air Force data analyzed by the NYT, Ukraine can now destroy most of Russia’s unilateral strike drones. In February, Russia sent about 5,000 unilateral strike drones and false targets into Ukrainian cities. Ukraine shot down about 87 percent of them.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky reacted with irony to Trump's new accusations
Trump's statements do not embarrass Zelensky
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky announced his decision on aid to the Middle East
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is already helping the US and other allies
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky revealed the main goals of the Russian army's spring offensive
Zelensky explains what the Russian army has planned

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?