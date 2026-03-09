Ukrainian drones will protect US military bases in Jordan — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has sent drones and experts to protect American bases in Jordan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.
Ukraine provides US with assistance in protecting military bases in Jordan
Ukraine has sent interceptor drones and a group of drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview.
In the days after the start of the US-Israeli war in Iran, Zelensky said, he and his team took calls from the leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia asking for help.
Zelensky noted that some Middle Eastern countries have "very strong relations with Russia."
So I said, "Listen, maybe they'll talk to the Russians, and the Russians will pause. In that case, of course, we can help the Middle East protect them."
According to daily Ukrainian Air Force data analyzed by the NYT, Ukraine can now destroy most of Russia’s unilateral strike drones. In February, Russia sent about 5,000 unilateral strike drones and false targets into Ukrainian cities. Ukraine shot down about 87 percent of them.
