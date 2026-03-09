Ukrainian drones will protect US military bases in Jordan — Zelenskyy

Ukraine has sent drones and experts to protect American bases in Jordan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

Ukraine provides US with assistance in protecting military bases in Jordan

Ukraine has sent interceptor drones and a group of drone experts to protect US military bases in Jordan, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview.

The president noted that the United States requested assistance on March 5, and the Ukrainian team departed the next day. It is expected to arrive in the Middle East soon.

We reacted immediately. I said, yes, of course, we will send our experts. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In the days after the start of the US-Israeli war in Iran, Zelensky said, he and his team took calls from the leaders of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia asking for help.

At the same time, Ukraine also stated that it would provide assistance to Middle Eastern countries in exchange for diplomatic support in pushing Russia towards a ceasefire.

Zelensky noted that some Middle Eastern countries have "very strong relations with Russia."

So I said, "Listen, maybe they'll talk to the Russians, and the Russians will pause. In that case, of course, we can help the Middle East protect them."

According to daily Ukrainian Air Force data analyzed by the NYT, Ukraine can now destroy most of Russia’s unilateral strike drones. In February, Russia sent about 5,000 unilateral strike drones and false targets into Ukrainian cities. Ukraine shot down about 87 percent of them.