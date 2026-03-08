According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun to contribute to stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, as it has responded to requests for assistance from the United States and other allies.
- The importance of strengthening defense in both the Middle East and Europe is emphasized to ensure security and prevent escalation of conflicts.
- The cooperation between Ukraine, the US, and Arab countries sets an example for other partners to prioritize common security measures.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his decision during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Ettjen.
According to the head of state, the focus of their attention was on the challenges caused by the war in the Middle East and attacks from Iran on all Gulf countries.
Ukraine and the Netherlands have already agreed to coordinate these issues bilaterally, as well as at the European level.
According to the Ukrainian leader, just like the Middle East, Europe needs stronger defense.
Zelensky draws attention to the fact that it is Ukraine that has the best expertise in this, the greatest experience, and the most efficient production facilities.
