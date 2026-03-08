Zelensky announced his decision on aid to the Middle East
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelensky announced his decision on aid to the Middle East

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine is already helping the US and other allies
Читати українською

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun to contribute to stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, as it has responded to requests for assistance from the United States and other allies.

Points of attention

  • The importance of strengthening defense in both the Middle East and Europe is emphasized to ensure security and prevent escalation of conflicts.
  • The cooperation between Ukraine, the US, and Arab countries sets an example for other partners to prioritize common security measures.

Ukraine is already helping the US and other allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his decision during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Ettjen.

According to the head of state, the focus of their attention was on the challenges caused by the war in the Middle East and attacks from Iran on all Gulf countries.

Ukraine and the Netherlands have already agreed to coordinate these issues bilaterally, as well as at the European level.

Ukraine has already begun to contribute to stabilization. The countries of the region and the United States have turned to Ukraine for support, and we will provide them with the necessary means and our expertise — the experience of our military — to protect them from the "shaheeds." But it is important that this example of America and Arab countries turning to Ukraine nevertheless becomes an impetus for Europe, as well as for our other partners — an impetus to implement what is necessary for common security.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, just like the Middle East, Europe needs stronger defense.

Zelensky draws attention to the fact that it is Ukraine that has the best expertise in this, the greatest experience, and the most efficient production facilities.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian Armed Forces counterattacks thwart new Russian offensive on the front
The Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to outwit the Russian army again
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky reacted with irony to Trump's new accusations
Trump's statements do not embarrass Zelensky

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?