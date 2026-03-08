According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine has already begun to contribute to stabilizing the situation in the Middle East, as it has responded to requests for assistance from the United States and other allies.

Ukraine is already helping the US and other allies

Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his decision during a meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Rob Ettjen.

According to the head of state, the focus of their attention was on the challenges caused by the war in the Middle East and attacks from Iran on all Gulf countries.

Ukraine and the Netherlands have already agreed to coordinate these issues bilaterally, as well as at the European level.

Ukraine has already begun to contribute to stabilization. The countries of the region and the United States have turned to Ukraine for support, and we will provide them with the necessary means and our expertise — the experience of our military — to protect them from the "shaheeds." But it is important that this example of America and Arab countries turning to Ukraine nevertheless becomes an impetus for Europe, as well as for our other partners — an impetus to implement what is necessary for common security. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian leader, just like the Middle East, Europe needs stronger defense.