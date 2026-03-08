Zelensky revealed the main goals of the Russian army's spring offensive

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the plans of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged - the enemy wants to seize as many territories as possible on different sections of the front.

Zelensky explains what the Russian army has planned

As for the spring offensive, the main goals are the east of our country, namely the capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In principle, their plans have not changed. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, the enemy faces serious obstacles because he cannot do this with the resources he currently has.

Another obstacle for the Russian army was the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there was and is still being considered a southern direction, you know, this is Zaporizhia region, Zelensky added.

The Head of State also clarified that the Russians are currently considering the direction between Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and want to launch an offensive in the direction of the Dnieper.