Zelensky revealed the main goals of the Russian army's spring offensive

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the plans of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged - the enemy wants to seize as many territories as possible on different sections of the front.
Points of attention
- Obstacles faced by the Russian army include resource limitations and the successful defensive and offensive actions of Ukraine in the southern regions.
- President Zelenskyy emphasizes the success of the Armed Forces in restoring control over significant portions of the country, showcasing the effectiveness of defensive and offensive strategies.
Zelensky explains what the Russian army has planned
According to the head of state, the enemy faces serious obstacles because he cannot do this with the resources he currently has.
Another obstacle for the Russian army was the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The Head of State also clarified that the Russians are currently considering the direction between Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and want to launch an offensive in the direction of the Dnieper.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-