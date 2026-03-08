Zelensky revealed the main goals of the Russian army's spring offensive
Source:  UNIAN

Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the plans of the Russian invaders in the war against Ukraine remain unchanged - the enemy wants to seize as many territories as possible on different sections of the front.

  • Obstacles faced by the Russian army include resource limitations and the successful defensive and offensive actions of Ukraine in the southern regions.
  • President Zelenskyy emphasizes the success of the Armed Forces in restoring control over significant portions of the country, showcasing the effectiveness of defensive and offensive strategies.

As for the spring offensive, the main goals are the east of our country, namely the capture of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. In principle, their plans have not changed.

According to the head of state, the enemy faces serious obstacles because he cannot do this with the resources he currently has.

Another obstacle for the Russian army was the successful counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In addition, there was and is still being considered a southern direction, you know, this is Zaporizhia region, Zelensky added.

The Head of State also clarified that the Russians are currently considering the direction between Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions and want to launch an offensive in the direction of the Dnieper.

"But nevertheless, what our Armed Forces have done — in the south of our country over the past month and a half, they have carried out a number of important defensive actions and in some areas offensive actions…. We believe that it is quite successful. We have restored control over about 400-435 km as of today," Zelenskyy stressed.

