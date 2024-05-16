US preparing new batch of weapons and equipment for Ukrainian army

A new military aid package is arriving in Ukraine to support its armed forces in their fierce battles against the Russian offensive.

Emergency aid from the USA is provided due to the offensive of the Russian army in the Kharkiv area

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre announced the preparation of new aid from the US at a briefing.

We are also working on another package of urgently needed aid to Ukraine,' she said.

Jean-Pierre did not specify what exactly will be included in the new package. However, according to her, the US is trying to provide assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region, as "Ukrainian forces are fighting fiercely there".

According to the spokeswoman, the Russians have begun an offensive attempt in the Kharkiv region and may soon intensify the pace of offensive operations there.

Russia is doing this in order to create a "shallow buffer zone along the Ukrainian border".

And we closely coordinated actions with Ukraine to help it prepare, noted Jean-Pierre.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced during a briefing in Kyiv with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, that the United States will provide additional financial and military aid to Ukraine in the amount of two billion dollars.

What is the situation in Kharkiv region

Russian soldiers from the 11th and 44th army corps of the Russian Federation were able to make some progress and occupy several villages in the Kharkiv region.

Many doubted how Russian troops crossed the border so quickly. The answer is simple: the border is a gray area without troops and fortifications directly on the border line, explains the analytical group Frontelligence Insight.

What is important to understand is that Ukrainian forces have built defences a few kilometers south of the border and stationed soldiers behind these structures, from where they can react to the actions of invaders along the border zone.

Analysts draw attention to the fact that loud statements about the alleged collapse of Ukrainian defence are disinformation.

Enemy lightly armored small tactical units based in small villages along the border can relatively easily move into the gray area and seize control of certain populated farts.