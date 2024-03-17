According to the journalists of the publication, the current situation in the world in many respects resembles the situation in the 30s of the last century on the eve of the Second World War.

What is known about the US's ability to avoid a new world war

The publication notes that the criminal war launched by Russia against Ukraine and the conflict in Israel supported by Iran should be considered by Washington as a prelude to a new world war.

The authors of the article emphasize that it is still possible to avoid a new global conflict and pay a much lower price for peace.

Journalists emphasize that Russia, China, North Korea and Iran have created an informal bloc among themselves and are helping each other with resources and weapons in spreading their own influence on other regions.

The publication notes that if these countries manage to overload the international security system, causing a large number of conflicts in different regions, the US will be unable to respond to all crises.

The authors argue that the goal of Washington should be to prevent a global conflict.

It is noted that in the USA, a large number of supporters of the isolationist policy believe that allocating funds to help Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan will cost the country very dearly.

How the US can repeat its own mistake on the eve of World War II

However, analysts and journalists of the publication note that the experience of the Second World War shows the opposite.

In particular, the provision of military aid to Great Britain by the United States at the beginning of the Second World War allowed Washington to significantly increase the volume of military production even before the official entry into the war.

Conversely, America's self-isolation will not only leave it unprepared for a major war, but will also bring that war closer, make it possible. This is evidenced by past experience.

The US abstention created a cascading commitment problem: the fact that Britain and France could not count on American support forced them to abandon their opposition to Hitler in 1938, when they might have won if the outcome had been war. Washington was not a major player in Europe and East Asia until the forces of revisionism gained momentum before the Second World War, and that was the trouble, the authors of the material explain.

Journalists call on US citizens to understand that it is much more profitable to maintain a favorable world order than to restore a destroyed one.