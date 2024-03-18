US Senator Lindsey Graham arrives in Kyiv
US Senator Lindsey Graham arrives in Kyiv

Lindsay Graham
Source:  US Embassy in Ukraine

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on March 18.

US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv

The US Embassy in Ukraine reported on the senator's visit.

Unwavering US support is critical to Ukraine's success in confronting an illegal full-scale war with Russia, they said.

Senator Graham visited Kyiv in January 2023 with fellow legislators, US Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal.

Lindsey Graham and support for Ukraine

Graham, a Republican, is the senior U.S. senator from South Carolina. He actively supports Ukraine but distinguished himself with ambiguous statements.

For example, he said elections should be held in Ukraine in 2024, even in war conditions.

He also stated that Donald Trump's proposal for aid to Ukraine "on credit" will help unblock the aid package to Ukraine in the US House of Representatives.

In February 2024, The Hill reported that Republican and Democratic senators who worked with Lindsey Graham were outraged by his decision to oppose a $95 billion foreign aid package and align with Trump's isolationist stance.

