US Senator Lindsey Graham arrives in Kyiv

American Republican Senator Lindsey Graham arrived in Kyiv on an official visit on March 18.
US Senator Lindsey Graham in Kyiv
The US Embassy in Ukraine reported on the senator's visit.
Senator Graham visited Kyiv in January 2023 with fellow legislators, US Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Richard Blumenthal.
Lindsey Graham and support for Ukraine
Graham, a Republican, is the senior U.S. senator from South Carolina. He actively supports Ukraine but distinguished himself with ambiguous statements.
For example, he said elections should be held in Ukraine in 2024, even in war conditions.
He also stated that Donald Trump's proposal for aid to Ukraine "on credit" will help unblock the aid package to Ukraine in the US House of Representatives.
In February 2024, The Hill reported that Republican and Democratic senators who worked with Lindsey Graham were outraged by his decision to oppose a $95 billion foreign aid package and align with Trump's isolationist stance.
