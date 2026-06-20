Use of Russia's confiscated assets. A group of US senators promotes a bill on aid to Ukraine

A group of senators from the Democratic and Republican parties has introduced a bill to the US Congress that would allow Russia's confiscated sovereign assets to be used to purchase military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.

A group of US senators is promoting a bill to help Ukraine

This was reported on the website of Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

The bill "On Seized Assets for the Purchase of Military Equipment and Support of Combat Readiness" was introduced, in addition to Kaine, by Democratic Party members Chris Coons and Sheldon Whitehouse and Republicans John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, and Chuck Grassley. Share

The document provides for amendments to current legislation so that Ukraine can use assets confiscated from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other Russian sovereign assets to purchase military equipment to protect against Russian aggression.

The determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland from Russian forces deserves respect, and the international community must make every effort to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to succeed on the battlefield and rebuild the country, Kane noted.

According to him, the bipartisan legislative initiative will make it possible to use Russian sovereign assets to purchase defense products in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia.