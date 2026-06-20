Use of Russia's confiscated assets. A group of US senators promotes a bill on aid to Ukraine
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Use of Russia's confiscated assets. A group of US senators promotes a bill on aid to Ukraine

US senators
Читати українською
Source:  Ukrinform

A group of senators from the Democratic and Republican parties has introduced a bill to the US Congress that would allow Russia's confiscated sovereign assets to be used to purchase military equipment and weapons for Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • A group of US senators from both Democratic and Republican parties have introduced a bill to allow Russia's confiscated assets to be used for purchasing military equipment for Ukraine.
  • The bill aims to support Ukraine's combat readiness and protect the country from Russian aggression.

A group of US senators is promoting a bill to help Ukraine

This was reported on the website of Democratic Senator Tim Kaine.

The bill "On Seized Assets for the Purchase of Military Equipment and Support of Combat Readiness" was introduced, in addition to Kaine, by Democratic Party members Chris Coons and Sheldon Whitehouse and Republicans John Cornyn, Roger Wicker, and Chuck Grassley.

The document provides for amendments to current legislation so that Ukraine can use assets confiscated from the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other Russian sovereign assets to purchase military equipment to protect against Russian aggression.

The determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people in defending their homeland from Russian forces deserves respect, and the international community must make every effort to provide Ukraine with everything it needs to succeed on the battlefield and rebuild the country, Kane noted.

According to him, the bipartisan legislative initiative will make it possible to use Russian sovereign assets to purchase defense products in support of Ukraine's fight against Russia.

The current REPO law already allows for the confiscation of frozen Russian sovereign assets under US jurisdiction and their transfer to Ukraine for the payment of compensation, reconstruction and recovery of the country, as well as for the provision of economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians.

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