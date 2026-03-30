Watch: USF hit Russian Tor air defense system in Luhansk region

Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Luhansk region.

New “bavovna” in Luhansk region: what is known

Hitting a moving target is always a challenge. And hitting a Thor on the move is a completely different level of difficulty. The operators of the 9th Separate Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces confidently coped with this task. Share

The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions of the SBS.

The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 30, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,296,700 people.