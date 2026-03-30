Watch: USF hit Russian Tor air defense system in Luhansk region

Unmanned aerial systems of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit a Russian Tor anti-aircraft missile system in the Luhansk region.
Points of attention
- The armed forces of Ukraine successfully targeted a Russian Tor air defense system in the Luhansk region using unmanned aerial systems.
- The operators of the 9th separate SBS brigade displayed high levels of professionalism in executing the mission, showcasing their precision and skill in hitting a moving target like the Thor anti-aircraft missile system.
New “bavovna” in Luhansk region: what is known
The operation was carried out in cooperation with the Center for Deep Lesions of the SBS.
The total combat losses of Russian troops from February 24, 2022 to March 30, 2026 in the war against Ukraine amount to about 1,296,700 people.
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