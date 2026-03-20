Zelenskyy awarded SBS fighters for destroying Russian Ka-52 helicopter

The President of Ukraine awarded the Orders of Courage to Ukrainian defenders who shot down a Russian Ka-52 helicopter using an FPV drone on March 20.

Zelenskyy awarded fighters who shot down Russian helicopter on March 20

This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky No. 252/2026 and the message of the Deputy Head of the Office of the Prosecutor General Pavlo Palisa.

The following received the Orders "For Courage":

Andrusenko Yuriy Mikhailovich - soldier;

Nechypas David Vitalievich - soldier;

Slepko Serhiy Anatoliyovych — junior sergeant;

Shapoval Vadim Sergeevich is a junior sergeant.

Palisa said that an enemy helicopter, worth millions, was shot down in the Pokrovskoye direction.

It is important to understand: this is not a coincidence. This is systematic work. This is the second similar result for this unit.

According to the deputy head of the OP, in modern warfare, it is not the size of the equipment that matters, but the level of training, accuracy, and technological capabilities.

On March 20, the commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems Forces, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi, reported that a Russian Ka-52 attack helicopter worth at least $16 million was hit near the settlement of Nadiyivka in Donetsk region. The helicopter pilots were also killed.