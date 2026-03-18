USF neutralized almost 900 Russian occupiers in a day and a half
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

USF neutralized almost 900 Russian occupiers in a day and a half

Forces of unmanned systems
USF
Читати українською

On March 17-18, the Russian occupiers attempted to carry out assaults under cover of fog in the most critical areas in the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions. Such actions resulted in huge losses for the enemy.

Points of attention

  • Ukrainian defenders successfully neutralized almost 900 Russian soldiers over a day and a half in response to assaults in critical regions.
  • The enemy suffered heavy losses, with hundreds killed and wounded during the counterattacks carried out by Ukrainian forces.

USF neutralized almost 900 occupiers on three front lines

This was reported by the Commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Robert "Magyar" Brovdi.

He noted that the sharp change in weather on March 17-18 and the planned start of the spring-summer campaign pushed the occupiers to resume assaults in the Dobropol, Pokrovsky, and Hulyaipol directions.

Russian assault groups launched an offensive in foggy conditions on the night of March 16-17, but were "met" by Ukrainian drones. As a result, about 100 Russian soldiers were neutralized before midnight.

At dawn, the enemy launched an assault with infantry, motorcycles, and armored vehicles on approximately ten sectors of the front. As a result, 292 enemy soldiers were eliminated and another 221 were wounded.

According to "Magyar", the fog did not disappear on the night of March 18, so the Russians continued their assaults. The enemy's losses were again measured in the hundreds — 141 killed and 136 wounded.

900 in a day and a half is a somewhat new record... The defenders on the ground were unbeatable — the enemy did not sell a single plot in a day and a half on the aforementioned stretch.

Robert “Browdy” Magyar

Robert “Browdy” Magyar

Commander of the SBS

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