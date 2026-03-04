Watch: USF hit Russian Tor-M2 air defense system in Donetsk region
Ukraine
Watch: USF hit Russian Tor-M2 air defense system in Donetsk region

Читати українською

In the Donetsk region, fighters of the 414th brigade of unmanned systems "Birds of the Magyar" discovered and hit a Russian "Tor-M2" anti-aircraft missile system.

  • Ukrainian fighters targeted and destroyed a Russian Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region, limiting the enemy's control over airspace.
  • The Russian Tor-M2 system is utilized to counter Ukrainian UAVs, intercept missiles, and safeguard strategic positions.

New “bavovna” from USF: what is known

As noted, the Tor-M2 is capable of simultaneously tracking dozens of targets, detecting them at a considerable distance, and striking a wide range of air targets.

Russian troops actively use these complexes to counter Ukrainian UAVs, intercept missiles, and also to cover the positions of units and important rear facilities.

The military added that this is why the destruction of enemy air defense systems is one of the key areas of combat work.

The weakening of the enemy's air defenses limits its ability to control airspace, while at the same time opening up additional opportunities for the use of strike weapons by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

