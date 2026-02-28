In the Donetsk region, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hunted down the radar of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system on February 28.

New “bavovna” in the Donetsk region: what is known

This was done by the pilots of the 412th Nemesis model of the Unmanned Systems Forces, a Ukrainian-made middle strike vehicle.

SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.

According to him, operators of the 412th separate Nemesis brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces destroyed the radar of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system with a Ukrainian-made middle strike.

This self-propelled air/missile defense radar station provided detection, tracking, and guidance of missiles at aerodynamic and ballistic targets.