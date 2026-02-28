In the Donetsk region, the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hunted down the radar of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system on February 28.
Points of attention
- The Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully hunted down the radar of the S-300V anti-aircraft missile system in Donetsk region.
- Operators of the 412th Nemesis Separate Brigade used a Ukrainian middle strike drone to destroy the radar, providing a significant blow to the enemy's air defense capabilities.
New “bavovna” in the Donetsk region: what is known
This was done by the pilots of the 412th Nemesis model of the Unmanned Systems Forces, a Ukrainian-made middle strike vehicle.
SBS commander Robert "Magyar" Brody announced this on Facebook and released a video of the combat operation.
This self-propelled air/missile defense radar station provided detection, tracking, and guidance of missiles at aerodynamic and ballistic targets.
