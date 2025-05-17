Vatican invites Zelenskyy to Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass

On May 18, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the inaugural mass of newly elected Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican. Other world leaders will also be there.

Zelenskyy was invited to the Vatican

This week, a source told the agency that Zelensky would be happy to meet with other leaders on the sidelines of the inauguration.

Regarding the visit of the President of Ukraine in general, the information about this was confirmed by the Vatican.

Reuters further writes that the US will be represented by Vice President J.D. Vance. The American delegation will also include Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Rubio said he will discuss efforts to end Russia's war against Ukraine on Saturday with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, who was the late Pope Francis' envoy on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. In remarks before the meeting, the top U.S. diplomat suggested that the Vatican could be a platform to facilitate dialogue.

I wouldn't call it a mediator, but it's definitely a place where I think both sides would be comfortable coming. Share

Other leaders expected on Sunday include the presidents of Israel, Peru and Nigeria, the prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Australia, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The event will also be attended by many European royalty, including Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

The Vatican also reported that Russia will be represented by Culture Minister Olga Lyubimova.

It should be noted that the inaugural Mass of Pope Leo XIV will take place on May 18, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.