Verkhovna Rada adopts bill on English language appliance in Ukraine

At its session on June 4, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading and, in general, for bill No. 9432, "On the appliance of the English language in Ukraine".

What does the bill on the appliance of English language in Ukraine provide

According to the MP from "The Voice" fraction, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the document was supported by 236 MPs.

The project proposes consolidating English's status as a language of international communication in Ukraine since our country intends to join the EU, and Ukrainians still do not have sufficient knowledge of this foreign language.

This bill defines the categories of positions for which candidates must speak English, regulates the specifics of its use in the work of state authorities and local self-government bodies, units of emergency assistance to the population, when crossing the state border, in the fields of education, transport, and health care.

The bill provides for studying English from kindergartens and at all levels of education. He also proposes to broadcast films in English in cinemas, and in case of non-payment of tickets, the state will compensate a part of the funds to the institutions.

Amendment No. 336, introduced the day before the bill's adoption, was discussed during the voting. It provided budgetary support for cinemas showing English-language films and was supported by 226 MPs.

What has preceded it

On June 28, 2023, the Verkhovna Rada registered bill No. 9432, "On the appliance of English language in Ukraine", initiated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The bill caused a public outcry because it increased the share of films in the original language and replaced dubbing with Ukrainian subtitles.

A petition was created on the president's website demanding the preservation of the Ukrainian dubbing, which received more than 29,000 votes out of the 25,000 required for consideration.

On July 20, the Committee removed from the bill all norms that would have narrowed the scope of using the Ukrainian language on television and in film distribution, particularly in dubbing.

In November 2023, this bill was approved in the first reading.