Veteran ID has appeared in Diia application: details

A digital veteran's ID, an analogue of a paper document, has appeared in the Diia public service service.
Points of attention
- The Veteran's electronic ID is designed for convenience and security, so there is no need to carry a paper document with you.
- The document is available to combatants, persons with disabilities as a result of war, war participants, injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity and other categories of veterans.
- To receive a veteran's electronic document, you must update the "Diia" application, select the "Add document" option, and provide the necessary information.
- The Veteran's e-identity in the "Diia" service can be used to receive benefits and compensations stipulated in the legislation, particularly for free travel, medical services, education, administrative services, and other areas.
Everyone has the veteran ID to receive benefits and compensation
Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said the certificate can be downloaded online or in the application.
Those who have the status of:
participant in hostilities,
a person with a disability due to war,
war participant
injured participant of the Revolution of Dignity,
a family member of a deceased war veteran,
a family member of the deceased defender and defender of Ukraine.
How to get a veteran's ID in "Diia"
To receive a veteran's electronic document, you must update the application and select the "Add a document" option. After that, you must choose "Veteran's ID" and permit to receive data.
After providing information about your status, you need to click "Add certificate" and wait a few minutes for its electronic format to appear in the application.
The Ministry of Veteran Affairs added that it is possible to use the Veteran's e-Certificate in Diia to receive benefits and compensation provided for by current legislation:
for free travel in public transport;
in health care institutions, in the educational field;
when contacting administrative service centers;
during employment and registration of business activity;
during the registration of benefits, benefits and payments.
