700k conscripts removed from wanted list in Ukraine

In the "Oberig" registry, 710,000 conscripts were "wanted" without legal grounds. This error was corrected thanks to the mobile application "Rezerve+" from the Ministry of Defense.

Why Ukrainians received the "wanted" status in the Reserve+ application

In the application of the Ministry of Defence "Reserve+", which will receive the status of a military ID in a few weeks, it was possible to remove more than 700 thousand citizens from the "wanted". It is talking about the baseless status, says Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation.

Chernogorenko explained that conscripts had this status if they violated the rules of military registration — for example, they ignored summonses.

The TRC appealed to the National Police. However, the number of such appeals is about 25%.

According to the legislation, such a "wanted" status had its terms. After all, until May 19, an administrative penalty could be imposed no later than two months from the date of violation of the rules of military accounting. This term is three months from the day of detection but no later than one year from the day of the commission. Kateryna Chernogorenko Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Chernogorenko added that many servicemen whose data were not digitised promptly received the "wanted" status.

Unfortunately, there are many errors in state registers due to the human factor. And without "Reserve+" it would be almost impossible to fix them, she added.

In order to see the updated status, you need to log in to "Reserve+" again. At the same time, in case of removal from the "wanted" list, contacting the TRC is unnecessary.

14,000 conscripted Ukrainians abroad updated their data through "Reserve+"

Over 14,000 conscripts in 124 countries have updated their data through the "Reserve+" application. Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany and Canada are among the leaders in updating data.

Also, the Czech Republic, the US, Great Britain, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Slovakia are among the dozen countries where Ukrainian conscripts actively update their data.

The department said that more than 1.1 million conscripts updated their data through the "Reserve+" application as of May 27.