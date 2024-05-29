700k conscripts removed from wanted list in Ukraine

In the "Oberig" registry, 710,000 conscripts were "wanted" without legal grounds. This error was corrected thanks to the mobile application "Rezerve+" from the Ministry of Defense.
Why Ukrainians received the "wanted" status in the Reserve+ application
In the application of the Ministry of Defence "Reserve+", which will receive the status of a military ID in a few weeks, it was possible to remove more than 700 thousand citizens from the "wanted". It is talking about the baseless status, says Kateryna Chernogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation.
Chernogorenko explained that conscripts had this status if they violated the rules of military registration — for example, they ignored summonses.
The TRC appealed to the National Police. However, the number of such appeals is about 25%.
Chernogorenko added that many servicemen whose data were not digitised promptly received the "wanted" status.
In order to see the updated status, you need to log in to "Reserve+" again. At the same time, in case of removal from the "wanted" list, contacting the TRC is unnecessary.
14,000 conscripted Ukrainians abroad updated their data through "Reserve+"
Over 14,000 conscripts in 124 countries have updated their data through the "Reserve+" application. Ukrainians living in Poland, Germany and Canada are among the leaders in updating data.
Also, the Czech Republic, the US, Great Britain, Spain, Lithuania, the Netherlands, and Slovakia are among the dozen countries where Ukrainian conscripts actively update their data.
The department said that more than 1.1 million conscripts updated their data through the "Reserve+" application as of May 27.
At the same time, almost 55,000 citizens are registered with the Centres for Providing Administrative Services, and 38,000 citizens are registered with the TRC.
