According to the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamis, "without solving the Volyn issue, Ukraine will never become a member of the European Union."

The head of the department once again emphasized that "Poland supports Ukraine as much as possible."

However, he also noted that "not everything is perfect" in the relations between Kyiv and Warsaw "due to unresolved historical issues."

In his opinion, real politics should issue an ultimatum. Without a solution to the Volyn issue, there will be no accession of Ukraine to the European Union, says the publication.

In addition, the head of the Polish Ministry of Defense is convinced that "the end of the war means only the victory of Ukraine."

According to him, any other scenario would be a direct threat of war for Warsaw.

This is where the issue of the security of Poland and Europe is at stake, explained Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysh.

The Volyn tragedy. How Ukraine and Poland are trying to solve this issue

As already mentioned earlier, a year ago the Polish Seimas adopted a resolution commemorating the victims of the Volyn tragedy on its 80th anniversary.

In addition, official Warsaw has repeatedly stated that Polish-Ukrainian reconciliation should include "recognition of guilt and commemoration of the victims."

It is worth noting that in 2023 Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Polish President Andrzej Duda visited Lutsk to jointly honor the victims of the Volyn tragedy.