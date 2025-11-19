Watch: a large-scale fire is raging on a railway in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia

Fuel oil tanks caught fire on a railway in the Sverdlovsk region of Russia on the evening of November 19. The cause of the fire is unknown.

A freight train is on fire in Russia's Sverdlovsk region

Two tank cars of a freight train caught fire on the Shamara-Kordon section on the border of the Perm Territory and the Sverdlovsk Region.

This was reported by the Sverdlovsk Railway (SWR).

Traffic on the section has been suspended, passenger train delays are possible. The circumstances are being clarified. Share

The cause of the incident is unknown. Two fire engines have already been dispatched to the scene.