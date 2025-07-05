Watch: a large-scale forest fire broke out in California

A massive wildfire has broken out in San Luis Obispo County in central California, already the largest in the state this year.
The state Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said the fire, called the Madre Fire, is spreading rapidly due to heat and strong winds, already covering more than 70,800 acres.
The disaster began on Wednesday around 1:00 p.m. local time.
More than 600 rescue workers and 46 fire engines are trying to bring it under control. Only 10% of the fire is currently contained. At least one building has been damaged, and another 50 are at risk.
California Fire Department spokesman Tony Davis said Friday that more than 200 people had been ordered to evacuate their homes.
Air tankers are dropping water from the sky to help put out the fire. The massive smoke has caused air quality to deteriorate in Los Angeles, 110 miles away.
#MadreFire 7.4.2025 Update: Acreage is 70,800, with 10% containment & 1 outbuilding destroyed . For more information visit fire https://t.co/vI0Ng2RyWJ pic.twitter.com/pNrDPrUU8R— San Luis Obispo County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 4, 2025
An emergency closure has also been declared for Carrizo Plain National Monument. Authorities are urging people to stay home and not interfere with rescue efforts.
