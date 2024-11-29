Watch: A large-scale rally of supporters of the European integration of Georgia takes place near the parliament

A multi-thousand-strong anti-government rally is taking place on the evening of November 29 in Tbilisi. There are much more people than the day before, eyewitnesses report.
Points of attention
- Large-scale anti-government rallies demanding European integration are unfolding in Georgia, with thousands of supporters taking to the streets in Tbilisi and Batumi.
- The protests were triggered by the government's decision to curtail European integration efforts, leading to escalating tensions and clashes with law enforcement.
- Eye witnesses report a significant increase in the number of protesters, highlighting the intensity and widespread discontent among the Georgian population.
- The demonstrations near the Parliament and in other key locations reflect the strong opposition to the government's stance on European integration, with protesters mobilizing for change.
- The use of force by the authorities, including water cannons and pepper spray, has further fueled the protests, drawing attention to alleged police brutality and suppression of dissent.
Georgians protested against the government's curtailment of European integration
Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi — the main part of the protesters is mobilized not directly in front of the Parliament of Georgia, but near the streets of April 9 and Chichinadze, as well as in front of the First Gymnasium.
The situation regarding the escalation near the upper entrance to the parliament, where the leaders of the "Unity-National Movement" call on the police not to confront the people.
Georgians are also protesting against the termination of the country's European integration in the resort town of Batumi. They reached the Constitutional Court, where there are many law enforcement officers.
What is happening against the background of protests in Georgia
On November 28, the police in Georgia violently dispersed the participants of an opposition protest near the parliament building in Tbilisi, using water cannons and pepper spray.
It is noted that the protesters threw eggs and other objects at the security forces, clashes broke out.
The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia cynically stated that the protest violated the norms established by the law on assemblies and demonstrations.
Numerous videos of journalists and activists being beaten are published online.
