Watch: A large-scale rally of supporters of the European integration of Georgia takes place near the parliament

A multi-thousand-strong anti-government rally is taking place on the evening of November 29 in Tbilisi. There are much more people than the day before, eyewitnesses report.

Georgians protested against the government's curtailment of European integration

Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi — the main part of the protesters is mobilized not directly in front of the Parliament of Georgia, but near the streets of April 9 and Chichinadze, as well as in front of the First Gymnasium.

Protests in Tbilisi

The situation regarding the escalation near the upper entrance to the parliament, where the leaders of the "Unity-National Movement" call on the police not to confront the people.

Georgians are also protesting against the termination of the country's European integration in the resort town of Batumi. They reached the Constitutional Court, where there are many law enforcement officers.

What is happening against the background of protests in Georgia

On November 28, the police in Georgia violently dispersed the participants of an opposition protest near the parliament building in Tbilisi, using water cannons and pepper spray.

It is noted that the protesters threw eggs and other objects at the security forces, clashes broke out.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia cynically stated that the protest violated the norms established by the law on assemblies and demonstrations.

Numerous videos of journalists and activists being beaten are published online.